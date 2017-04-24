Funding hinders Fiji scouts internati...

Funding hinders Fiji scouts international representation

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 12:02PM THE Fiji Scouts Association is now working towards attending all international scouts forums in order to keep up to date with international standards. The association's annual general meeting was held today at the State House in Suva, hosted by his the President, Jioji Konrote, who was confirmed as Chief Scout last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,632,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC