FRA to fix light timers

FRA to fix light timers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

CURRENT time settings on the crossing lights in the Suva City area do not give enough time for pedestrians to cross the roads, says the Fiji Roads Authority. Traffic lights and crossing lights come under the jurisdiction of the Fiji Roads Authority and it had been highlighted that pedestrians only reached as far as the middle of the road before the lights turned red again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC