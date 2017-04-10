FRA starts work on Korotari Rd
THE Fiji Roads Authority has started patching potholes and pavement stabilisation works on Korotari Rd outside Labasa Town yesterday after complaints by residents recently. Responding to concerns raised by residents of Korotari, FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said their ongoing programs would help improve both sealed and unsealed sections of the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC