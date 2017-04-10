FRA starts work on Korotari Rd

Fiji Times

THE Fiji Roads Authority has started patching potholes and pavement stabilisation works on Korotari Rd outside Labasa Town yesterday after complaints by residents recently. Responding to concerns raised by residents of Korotari, FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said their ongoing programs would help improve both sealed and unsealed sections of the road.

