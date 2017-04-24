FRA 'may tender' geotechnical work on...

FRA 'may tender' geotechnical work on slip

The Fiji Roads Authority crew has constructed a new road to be used by vehicles at Lomaloma. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said at the moment the design options to fully stabilise the massive landslip were continually being evaluated.

Chicago, IL

