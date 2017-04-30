FPRA inception, membership, growth an...

FPRA inception, membership, growth and plans

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association is a non-profit organisation established in 1993 to administer the performing rights of Fijian composer and songwriter members. Under a licence agreement with Australasian Performing Rights Association , FPRA also represents the performing rights of more than two million foreign composers whenever their musical works are performed or communicated to the public throughout the Fiji Islands.

