FPRA inception, membership, growth and plans
THE Fiji Performing Rights Association is a non-profit organisation established in 1993 to administer the performing rights of Fijian composer and songwriter members. Under a licence agreement with Australasian Performing Rights Association , FPRA also represents the performing rights of more than two million foreign composers whenever their musical works are performed or communicated to the public throughout the Fiji Islands.
