Forecasting tool to help save lives
The Coastal Inundation Forecasting Demonstration Project in Fiji is being developed by SPC to strengthen the early warning systems and weather forecasting mechanisms for sustainable development for countries in the Pacific. As part of this effort, SPC commenced the project on the request of the Fiji Meteorological Service and it was made possible with donor funding from the Korea Meteorological Administration .
