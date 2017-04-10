FLP queries frequency of 'negligence'...

FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

THE Fiji Labour Party says the recent death of a newborn at the Lautoka Hospital questions the state of Fiji's health care facilities. FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said while authorities were investigating the death, there were questions on the frequency of such reports coming out of hospitals and clinics.

