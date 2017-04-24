First Touch plans ahead
FIRST TOUCH is one of the oldest clubs in the Suva Touch Association competition and has produced many national team players. "We have joined in the competition in 1997 and we are a very proud club and since then we have develop number of players who played in the national team and there are many who have left and started other clubs around the country," he said.
