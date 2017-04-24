Fijian President appeals to help young people
Update: 4:59PM FIJIAN President Jioji Konrote has appealed, in his capacity as head of State, to all associations like the Fiji Scouts Association to work together to help the young people in the country. He said representatives of those associations must immediately address social problems like school dropout, juvenile delinquency, drug consumption, bullying, physical, sexual and mental abuse, the break down in family values, and other social and health issues like NCDs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC