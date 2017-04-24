Fijian President appeals to help youn...

Fijian President appeals to help young people

Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:59PM FIJIAN President Jioji Konrote has appealed, in his capacity as head of State, to all associations like the Fiji Scouts Association to work together to help the young people in the country. He said representatives of those associations must immediately address social problems like school dropout, juvenile delinquency, drug consumption, bullying, physical, sexual and mental abuse, the break down in family values, and other social and health issues like NCDs.

Chicago, IL

