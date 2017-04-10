Fijian dies in road accident; grandso...

Fijian dies in road accident; grandson unscathed

Update: 5:38PM IT has been a terrible Easter weekend for a former Fijian family who lost their father in New Zealand in a fatal road accident this month. The family of Ambrose Matthew Hughes, 54, now residing in Hamilton for the past 16 years after moving from Labasa, are now preparing funeral arrangements to be held tomorrow.

