Fiji youths commended in Commonwealth report

Update: 1:53PM THE state of youth development in Fiji ranks as medium against a spectrum of 183 countries, according to a Commonwealth report launched in Suva today. Fiji ranked .6 on a scale of 1 to 10 in the 2016 Global Youth Development Index and Report, a an evidence-based study on the current state of development of young people conducted for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.