Fiji Police salute efforts behind clean Games spirit
Update: 3:37PM NO major incidents were reported from the country's biggest secondary school athletic meet - the Coca-Cola Games that ended in Suva last weekend. And the Fiji Police Force has saluted and extended its gratitude to all students, teachers, parents, supporters and all those involved in the games for making the event largely incident-free.
