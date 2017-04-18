Fiji Police salute efforts behind cle...

Fiji Police salute efforts behind clean Games spirit

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 3:37PM NO major incidents were reported from the country's biggest secondary school athletic meet - the Coca-Cola Games that ended in Suva last weekend. And the Fiji Police Force has saluted and extended its gratitude to all students, teachers, parents, supporters and all those involved in the games for making the event largely incident-free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,518,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC