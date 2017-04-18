Fiji Parliament to sit tomorrow

According to the order paper, the issues that will be debated upon include Fiji's traffic congestion, crime statistics, 2013 Constitution and the minimum wage rate. Apart from this, the Opposition would move a motion seeking the House to express its support to Fiji Sugar Corporation for engaging with the iTaukei cane farmers through co-operative and joint ventures.

Chicago, IL

