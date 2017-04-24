Fiji marks Anzac Day

Commander Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto on his way to place a wreath during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Suva Military Cemetery on Reservoir Rd in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU YESTERDAY marked the 102nd anniversary of the landing of the Australian Imperial Force and New Zealand Expeditionary Force - collectively known as the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps - at Gallipoli in 1915.

