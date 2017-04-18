Fiji 'has obesity woes'

OBESITY is one of the major health issues faced in the country, says Dr Baskaran Vasudevan, who is in the country to conduct consultations and screenings for patients. Dr Vasudevan, a renowned gastrointestinal and bariatric surgeon from India with more than 30 years experience has been brought by the MIOT Pacific Hospitals in Suva to conduct consultations over three months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.