Fiji 'has obesity woes'
OBESITY is one of the major health issues faced in the country, says Dr Baskaran Vasudevan, who is in the country to conduct consultations and screenings for patients. Dr Vasudevan, a renowned gastrointestinal and bariatric surgeon from India with more than 30 years experience has been brought by the MIOT Pacific Hospitals in Suva to conduct consultations over three months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC