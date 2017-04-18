Fiji Fashion Week marks 10 years

Fiji Fashion Week marks 10 years

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Fiji Fashion Week celebrated its 10th anniversary to mark its achievements and success in the industry in Suva on Saturday. Managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said FJFW was a commercial objective industry that they were working towards in terms of designers having a market where they could show and expose their skills in return for orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,523,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC