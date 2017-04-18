Fifteen race for Miss World

Fifteen race for Miss World

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:09PM A FORMER Miss Fiji, a Miss Lautoka and several place-getters from local beauty competitions have made the line up of this years Miss World Fiji Pageant. In a break from usual tradition, there are 15 finalists in this year's competition, a necessary measure because Miss World director Andhy Blake simply had so many worthwhile entrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,614 • Total comments across all topics: 280,399,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC