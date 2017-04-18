FAO supports Fiji and others combat desertification
Update: 4:09PM THE Food and Agriculture Organisation is supporting eight countries, including Fiji, for the implementation of their United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification National Action programs. A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture stated project sites had already been identified in Fiji and those were productive landscapes in the vicinity of the protected areas established by the GEF 'Forestry and protected area management' project , namely Greater Tomaniivi, Greater Delaikoro and Taveuni.
