Executive Pacific officers attend first violence against women training

Senior police officers doing group work during the training facilitated by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre on regional Pacific executives at the Sofitel in Denarau, Nadi, Fiji. Picture: SUPPLIED/FWCC Update: 1:36PM EIGHTEEN senior Police officers and policy staff from eight Pacific countries are attending a workshop on gender, violence against women and human rights in Nadi this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.