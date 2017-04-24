Executive Pacific officers attend fir...

Executive Pacific officers attend first violence against women training

2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Senior police officers doing group work during the training facilitated by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre on regional Pacific executives at the Sofitel in Denarau, Nadi, Fiji. Picture: SUPPLIED/FWCC Update: 1:36PM EIGHTEEN senior Police officers and policy staff from eight Pacific countries are attending a workshop on gender, violence against women and human rights in Nadi this week.

