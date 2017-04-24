Executive Pacific officers attend first violence against women training
Senior police officers doing group work during the training facilitated by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre on regional Pacific executives at the Sofitel in Denarau, Nadi, Fiji. Picture: SUPPLIED/FWCC Update: 1:36PM EIGHTEEN senior Police officers and policy staff from eight Pacific countries are attending a workshop on gender, violence against women and human rights in Nadi this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC