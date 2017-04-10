EU donates oyster spat collectors worth $59,819 to Ministry of Fisheries
Ministry of Fisheries Deputy Secretary, Sanaila Naqali says this assistance will allow pearl farmers operating in communities to expand their farms and increase their harvest. Naqali says the assistance will encourage sustainable pearl farming and rural development through spat collection and the value adding program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Village.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC