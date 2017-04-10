EU donates oyster spat collectors wor...

EU donates oyster spat collectors worth $59,819 to Ministry of Fisheries

21 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Village

Ministry of Fisheries Deputy Secretary, Sanaila Naqali says this assistance will allow pearl farmers operating in communities to expand their farms and increase their harvest. Naqali says the assistance will encourage sustainable pearl farming and rural development through spat collection and the value adding program.

Chicago, IL

