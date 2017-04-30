Eresito, Koliloa set Fiji Finals records

Eresito, Koliloa set Fiji Finals records

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

SAINT Joseph's Secondary School's Tarairi Eresito set a record of 33.50 metres in the junior girls discus in the opening day of the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Finals yesterday. The 15-year-old broke the old record of 21.24 metres set by Raitinuea Kaete of Rabi High School last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,206 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC