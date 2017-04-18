Elaine's golden touch
A self start businesswoman brought up in Nasinu which she selflessly labels the Bronx, everything she touches seems to turn to gold. Elaine is the proprietor of the ultra modern one stop fashion store, Aladdin's Cave, the Edge Hair Design, the Palm Court Bistro, hangout of the local whose who and has just established her own garment manufacturing studio in Toorak.
