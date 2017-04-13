Easter service: ComPol reminds officers to forgive
This is the message Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho conveyed to officers at the Easter church service held at the Fiji Police headquarters ion Suva today. "Remember the good Lord paid the ultimate price and was crucified not for any wrong doings but because of all the good he had done for all of us," he said.
