Disturbance could turn cyclone

4 hrs ago

Update: 8:10PM TROPICAL Disturbance 20F has intensified into a tropical depression and was expected to develop into a category one tropical cyclone last night. However, Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said TD20F would not pose a direct threat to Fiji as it developed.

Chicago, IL

