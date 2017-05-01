Dengue fever outbreak declared in Fiji

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services has declared a dengue fever outbreak in the country after 913 people were diagnosed with the fever between January and April. Mike Kama, national advisor for communicable diseases, confirmed one person had died during the period, the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website reported Monday.

Chicago, IL

