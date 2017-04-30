Culture 'brings unity'

THE Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam Sangam annual convention has proven to be an event where people can unite as one to share their love for culture, says former Governor-General of New Zealand Sir Anand Satyanand. "I am very glad to be here on this wonderful event and to meet up with other TISI Sangam members from around the world," he said.

