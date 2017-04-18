Cruise visitor rating 'low'

CRUISE visitor ratings for Fiji is among one of the lowest in the Pacific, says South Pacific Tourism Organisation chief executive officer Christopher Cocker. During the Telecom Fiji Ltd-sponsored Nadi Chamber of Commerce Business forum on Saturday at Tanoa Skylodge Hotel in Nadi, Mr Cocker said this was largely because of the lack of innovation created for a specific hub for tourists from cruise liners.

