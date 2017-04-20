Cracks on Savusavu highway
Update: 4:09PM CRACKS have started to appear on the Lomaloma stretch so the Fiji Roads Authority have immediately closed the road which is the main access to Savusavu town. Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson said his north team had been monitoring the site following reports of movement visible on the road surface.
