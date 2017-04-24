Couple looks into scenic train tours

Farer Train managing directors Elena Pan and Arthur Yang with Babu Singh during the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Business Forum in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH A CHINESE couple is set to begin their new tourism venture called Farer Train in Fiji within the next two months.

Chicago, IL

