Contribution to help kids

Contribution to help kids

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Fiji Times

Fiji Rugby Union chairman Commander Francis Kean handovers the cheque to Cure Kids Fiji director operations Sally Cooper during a press conference at the Fiji Corrections Bure in Walu Bay, Suva on Saturday.Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU CURE Kids Fiji yesterday received a gift of $5431 from the Fiji Rugby Union to assist its operations in ensuring that no child would die from lack of oxygen. Cure Kids Fiji director of operations Sally Cooper, upon receiving the cheque, said: "I thank Fiji Rugby Union for recognising the long-term sustainable work that Cure Kids Fiji has been doing to try and work with some of the greatest illnesses that threatened children here in Fiji."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,174,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC