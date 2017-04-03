Contribution to help kids

Fiji Rugby Union chairman Commander Francis Kean handovers the cheque to Cure Kids Fiji director operations Sally Cooper during a press conference at the Fiji Corrections Bure in Walu Bay, Suva on Saturday.Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU CURE Kids Fiji yesterday received a gift of $5431 from the Fiji Rugby Union to assist its operations in ensuring that no child would die from lack of oxygen. Cure Kids Fiji director of operations Sally Cooper, upon receiving the cheque, said: "I thank Fiji Rugby Union for recognising the long-term sustainable work that Cure Kids Fiji has been doing to try and work with some of the greatest illnesses that threatened children here in Fiji."

