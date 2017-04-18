Concern over use, misuse of antibiotics
Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar urged the participants at the Pacific Public Health Surveillance Network meeting in Suva yesterday to consider the impact of antimicrobial resistance on diseases in the Pacific. Ms Akbar said the familiar risks that communicable diseases posed to the population of the respective countries was magnified and multiplied by the threat of antimicrobial resistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC