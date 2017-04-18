Concern over use, misuse of antibiotics

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar urged the participants at the Pacific Public Health Surveillance Network meeting in Suva yesterday to consider the impact of antimicrobial resistance on diseases in the Pacific. Ms Akbar said the familiar risks that communicable diseases posed to the population of the respective countries was magnified and multiplied by the threat of antimicrobial resistance.

