Cokes17: Ramsden runs sick but wins
Update: 1:37PM INTERNATIONAL School Suva student Maia Ramsden woke up sick with a fever, the chills and feeling horrible but that was not going to stop the 15-year-old from running her last race in Fiji. The daughter of New Zealand High Commissioner, Mark Ramsden, leaves the country later this year at the end of her father's term in Fiji so the 800m final was her last one.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
