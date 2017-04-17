Cokes 17: Lautoka changes Fiji high school athletics

Lawrence Tikarama of Coca Cola Amatil, the games sponsor; Vuli Waqa FSSAA secretary, Div Damodar of the Damodar Group and FSSAA President Marika Uluinaceva. Picture: PENI KOMAISAVAI Update: 12:24AM THE commission of the new all weather tracks at the Churchill Park in Lautoka will be the reason for an exciting showdown at this weekend's Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School National Athletics championships.

