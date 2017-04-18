Christians gather at park for Resurrection Sunday

Moape Vu and members of the St Mark Anglican Chruch Sunday School perfroms an action chorus during the Ecumenical Easter Concert programme at Sukuna Park in Suva on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU CHRISTIANS from all denominations were yesterday reminded of the need to take care of their God-given environment, just as Jesus had taken care of his people, from His death until His resurrection.

