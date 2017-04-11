Car dealer rescues surfing association
Niranjans manager logistics national sales and marketing Devend Ram, left, shakes hands with surfing head coach Ian Portingale during the sponsorship deal in Raiwaqa yesterday. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI NIRANJANS Automotive group signed a two-year sponsorship deal with the Fiji Surfing Association at their showroom in Raiwaqa, Suva yesterday.
