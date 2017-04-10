Call for teachers' aids and counsellors

Call for teachers' aids and counsellors

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Jasper Williams High School Hostel Head Girl Edwina Metusela speaks during the National Budget Consultations in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND STUDENTS want Government to provide teacher assistants for students who are slow learners and they have asked that professional counsellors be posted to schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC