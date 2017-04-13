Cable Compendium: a guide to the week's submarine and terrestrial developments
Ocean Networks notes that it has received interest in the project from investors, carriers, governments, content providers and suppliers who recognise the benefits of a next-generation network connection between these emerging markets. will provide full turnkey network development services to Ocean Networks, beginning from the current financing stage and continuing through implementation to network operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
