Blue Light creates awareness on good citizenship

23 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

AFTER a lapse of two years, 28 students mostly from along the Suva- Nausori corridor are camping at Burelevu Village in Tailevu as part of the Blue Light Camp. The Blue Light Camp is an event organised by the Fiji Police Force with students to create awareness on good citizenship.

Chicago, IL

