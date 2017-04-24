Authority faces contractor difficulties

Authority faces contractor difficulties

Fiji Times

THE Fiji Roads Authority has been facing difficulties in attracting contractors, says Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar. Mr Kumar said this was why they had to package the jetties into larger contracts based in similar locations to make the contract attractive to potential contractors.

Chicago, IL

