Athletics boost

ATHLETICS in Fiji is running towards an exciting future, thanks to the help of its gift form Shop N Save Supermarket. The partnership of $65,000 is aimed at bringing about improved performances, increased participation and improved sense of wellbeing and leadership in the sport.

