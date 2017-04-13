Assistance sought on escapee
JOELI Nukunawa, who was charged in relation to a carjacking incident in Kashmir, Lautoka last year, escaped from the Suva Remand Centre in Korovou on Sunday afternoon. Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station if they have any informaion that may lead to his arrest.
