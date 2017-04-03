Artists boost Fiji-China cultural relations

Update: 6:37PM THIRTY-FOUR Fijians have boosted cultural partnerships between Fiji and China after successfully completing a one month cultural exchange program in China at the end of last year. Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy said shared efforts from China and Fiji towards mutual relations have recorded fruitful accomplishments in political, economic, cultural exchanges and collaboration over the past years.

