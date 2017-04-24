AMD puts two GPUs and 32GB of RAM on its latest Radeon Pro Duo graphics card

A little over a year after launching the last Radeon Pro Duo graphics card, AMD is back with an all-new version that has the same name but makes a whole bunch of changes. The new Radeon Pro Duo mashes two separate 14nm Polaris GPUs with 2,304 stream processors, 128 texture units, 32 ROPs, and 16GB of graphics RAM apiece into a single card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.