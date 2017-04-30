30-year record stands

PRACTISING for months by jumping on to a pile of rubber from a footwear factory, Seinimili Toloi became the first-ever champion of the sub-junior girls high jump event when it was introduced to the Fiji Secondary Schools National Athletics Championship in 1982. In fact, the former Adi Cakobau School student won every girls grade in the high jump and left records in each.

