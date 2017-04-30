30 vie for top awards

Fiji Performing Rights Association's Laisa Vulakoro is pictured with local artist from left, Suliasi Uluilakeba, Viliame Cokanauto and Setareki Baleirara during the Fiji Performing Rights Association nominations launch at the Damodar City Cinemalou THIS year's Fiji Performing Rights Association annual awards is expected to draw a lot of attention after the unveiling of the nominees on Thursday at Damodar City Centre in Suva. FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro said the event marked a milestone in recognising the talents and hard work of local artistes, musicians and composers in the country.

