2018 Poll: Overseas registration on Fiji Day

Update: 1:47PM REGISTRATION of voters overseas will take place during the Fiji Day celebrations this year, the Electoral Commission has confirmed. Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra confirmed this in a statement today saying registration teams would be deployed to countries where Fiji had foreign missions.

Chicago, IL

