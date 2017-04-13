$13.9m to fix traffic lights

THE Fiji Roads Authority will work on a $13.9 million budget to maintain, renew and construct traffic lights around the country this year. Responding to questions from this newspaper, FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said $4.3m had been set aside for maintenance of 9000 plus streetlights while another $3.2m would be diverted for renewal of streetlights.

