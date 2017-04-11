$11m shared to help build homes

$11m shared to help build homes

Hundreds of people turned up for phase 3 of the Help for Home initiative at Shirley Park in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH ABOUT $11million was distributed by the Department of Social Welfare to Tropical Cyclone Winston victims in Tavua and Ba during phase three of the Help for Home initiative.

Chicago, IL

