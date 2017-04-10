10-12 nights schedule for Wainibuku b...

10-12 nights schedule for Wainibuku bridge repair

1 hr ago

Update: 5:56PM COMMUTERS between the Suva-Nausori corridor are advised to expect delays in traffic flow in the Wainibuku area over the course of 10 to 12 nights this month as repair works continue on both ends of the Wainibuku Bridge. A team of 20 to 25 workmen from Fulton Hogan Hiways i 1 2 working under the Fiji Roads Authority maintenance program i 1 2 will be carrying out repair works that is expected to markedly extend the life of the pavement.

