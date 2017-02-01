Unifiji opens doors to new year

Update: 6:35PM THE University of Fiji is ready to welcome its new students as they take their first step into tertiary education. UniFiji has announced the orientation dates for its new students which are scheduled from February 9 i 1 2 10, 2017 at the Saweni Campus in Lautoka and on February 13 at the Suva Campus.

